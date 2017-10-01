Trump calls North Korea talks a waste of time: 'We'll do what has to be done!'
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, left, and White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner listen as President Donald Trump speaks during a Cabinet meeting, on June 12, 2017. (Andrew Harnik / AP)
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, October 1, 2017 11:21AM EDT
BRANCHBURG, N.J. - U.S. President Donald Trump says his chief diplomat is "wasting his time" trying to negotiate with North Korea about its nuclear and missile programs.
Trump tweets this advice to Secretary of State Rex Tillerson: "Save your energy, Rex, we'll do what has to be done!"
The president isn't elaborating, but he told the United Nations last month that if the U.S. is "forced to defend itself or its allies, we will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea."
Tillerson -- while in China -- said Saturday the U.S. is maintaining direct channels of communications with North Korea and probing the North's willingness to talk.
Trump says he's told Tillerson that "he's wasting his time trying to negotiate with Little Rocket Man." That's a reference to leader Kim Jong Un.
...Save your energy Rex, we'll do what has to be done!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 1, 2017
