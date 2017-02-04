

The Associated Press





U.S. President Donald Trump isn't happy that a federal judge has put on hold his executive order that applies to refugees and people from seven predominantly Muslim countries who want to enter the United States.

The White House has promised a quick appeal and Trump has taken to Twitter to vent his frustration with the ruling.

He says "the opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned!"

Trump also tweets that "when a country is no longer able to say who can and who cannot come in & out, especially for reasons of safety & security -- big trouble!"