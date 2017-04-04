

CTVNews.ca Staff





Yet again, U.S. President Donald Trump’s Twitter feed has come back to haunt him, this time revealing a flip-flopping stance on how the Obama administration responded to the use of chemical weapons in Syria.

At least 72 people were killed Tuesday in northern Syria by a suspected government chemical attack against civilians, according to Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. The attack, if confirmed, would mark the deadliest chemical attack in four years.

White House spokesperson Sean Spicer called the catastrophe “heinous” before pivoting to blame the previous administration’s “weakness” on Syria’s use of chemical weapons.

"President Obama said in 2012 that he would establish a 'red line' against the use of chemical weapons and then did nothing," Spicer said at a Tuesday press briefing.

Obama’s “red line” at the time was a threat of U.S. military action if Syria continued to use chemical weapons. Such consequences never came to pass, in part because the Republican-led Congress declined to hold a vote approving Obama’s proposed military action. Regardless, President Bashar Assad later agreed to a deal, brokered by Russia, to abandon use of chemical weapons.

We should stay the hell out of Syria, the "rebels" are just as bad as the current regime. WHAT WILL WE GET FOR OUR LIVES AND $ BILLIONS?ZERO — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2013

As the events unfolded, Trump repeatedly tweeted that Obama should “stay the hell out of Syria” and that there was “no upside and tremendous downside” to military action.

How bad has our "leader" made us look on Syria. Stay out of Syria, we don't have the leadership to win wars or even strategize. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2013

Trump’s comments, tweeted between May and September of 2013, revealing a glaringly different take on the matter than Spicer’s Tuesday statement.

What I am saying is stay out of Syria. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 4, 2013

AGAIN, TO OUR VERY FOOLISH LEADER, DO NOT ATTACK SYRIA - IF YOU DO MANY VERY BAD THINGS WILL HAPPEN & FROM THAT FIGHT THE U.S. GETS NOTHING! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2013