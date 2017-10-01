

The Associated Press





U.S. President Donald Trump says his administration has "done a great job with the almost impossible situation in Puerto Rico" after Hurricane Maria struck the island.

He's going after what he calls "politically motivated ingrates" and says "people are now starting to recognize the amazing work" by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the military.

The mayor of the island's capital city has complained about a slow response to the disaster. And that's led to some strong words back from the president.

We have done a great job with the almost impossible situation in Puerto Rico. Outside of the Fake News or politically motivated ingrates,... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 1, 2017

...people are now starting to recognize the amazing work that has been done by FEMA and our great Military. All buildings now inspected..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 1, 2017