'Trooping the colour' in London for Queen's official birthday
From left, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, Kate, The Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, after attending the annual Trooping the Colour Ceremony in London, Saturday, June 17, 2017. (AP / Kirsty Wigglesworth)
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, June 17, 2017 10:08AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, June 17, 2017 10:11AM EDT
LONDON - Queen Elizabeth II and senior royals have marked her official birthday in the annual Trooping the Color celebration.
The 91-year-old monarch was greeted Saturday by hundreds of well-wishers on a sunny day in the heart of ceremonial London. She rode with her husband Prince Philip in an open carriage in the procession along Horse Guards Parade.
Prince William and Prince Charles were on horseback. William's wife Kate and Charles' wife Camilla were in a carriage with Prince Harry.
The queen traditionally celebrates her official birthday in June when the weather can be balmy rather than in April, the month of her actual birth.
The day began on a sombre note when Elizabeth and Philip observed a minute of silence in honour of the victims of the horrific London apartment tower fire.