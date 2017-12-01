'Travesty of justice': Trump outraged after jury acquits Mexican man
Jose Ines Garcia Zarate, right, is led into the courtroom by San Francisco Public Defender Jeff Adachi, left, and Assistant District Attorney Diana Garciaor, centre, for his arraignment on July 7, 2015. (Michael Macor / San Francisco Chronicle)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, December 1, 2017 6:29AM EST
Last Updated Friday, December 1, 2017 6:30AM EST
WASHINGTON – U.S. President Donald Trump is renewing his harsh criticism of a jury's verdict that a Mexican man was not guilty of murder in the killing of a woman on a San Francisco pier.
In a pre-dawn tweet Friday, Trump took out after defendant Jose Ines Garcia Zarate, saying that he "came back and back over the weakly protected Obama border, always committing crimes and being violent."
Trump's Twitter post said that "yet this info was not used in court. His exoneration is a complete travesty of justice. BUILD THE WALL!"
Garcia Zarate had said that the slaying of Kate Steinle was an accident. Under a sanctuary city law, the San Francisco sheriff's department had released Garcia Zarate from jail despite a federal immigration request to detain him for deportation.
The Kate Steinle killer came back and back over the weakly protected Obama border, always committing crimes and being violent, and yet this info was not used in court. His exoneration is a complete travesty of justice. BUILD THE WALL!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 1 December 2017
The jury was not told the killer of Kate was a 7 time felon. The Schumer/Pelosi Democrats are so weak on Crime that they will pay a big price in the 2018 and 2020 Elections.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 1 December 2017
