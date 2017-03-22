Tourists disembark hours after London Eye suspended amid 'terror' attack
Karolyn Coorsh, CTVNews.ca
Published Wednesday, March 22, 2017 12:55PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, March 22, 2017 2:39PM EDT
Tourists who were stuck aboard The London Eye, one of the city’s most visible tourist attractions, have all disembarked after the ride was temporarily shut down in the wake of an attack on U.K. Parliament grounds on Wednesday.
Officials at the landmark ferris wheel confirmed over Twitter that the Eye was “temporarily holding our guests on board following the incident on Westminster Bridge.”
1/3 We can confirm that the London Eye is temporarily holding our guests on board following the incident on Westminster Bridge— The London Eye (@TheLondonEye) March 22, 2017
2/3 We are following our tried and tested procedures and are in constant contact with all guests inside.— The London Eye (@TheLondonEye) March 22, 2017
Two hours later, officials tweeted that all “guests” had disembarked the London Eye “in cooperation with the Metropolitan Police Service.”
CTV News’ Daniele Hamamdjian reported that police were interviewing people as potential witnesses as they disembarked from the ferris wheel.
We can confirm that guests are now disembarking the London Eye— The London Eye (@TheLondonEye) March 22, 2017
Hans Edvard Askjer posted on Facebook that he was “witness to the drama around Parliament” while aboard the London Eye. He said the Eye was evacuated and that he and other passengers were “now safe at the hotel.”
Fra mitt ståsted.Posted by Hans Edvard Askjer on Wednesday, March 22, 2017
Fra London Eye ble jeg vitne til dramatikken rundt parlamentet. Så en person bli tatt opp av Themsen og flere bli behandlet på broen på ulike steder. Vi ble evakuert og er nå i sikkerhet på hotellet.Posted by Hans Edvard Askjer on Wednesday, March 22, 2017
Another passenger who was apparently on the ride had been tweeting in Spanish from his vantage point:
20 minutos después sigo aquí subido en el London Eye, vaya movida macho. pic.twitter.com/7nu38OYulr— Hersio (@hhersio) March 22, 2017
Another tourist also tweeted as they were suspended in the air, only to report an hour later that they were back on the ground:
Still stuck in the #LondonEye pic.twitter.com/xB5epTXXxF— Ayelet (@yeliy) March 22, 2017
And we're out first a bathroom break then more water!— Ayelet (@yeliy) March 22, 2017
