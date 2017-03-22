

CTVNews.ca Staff





Tourists who were stuck aboard The London Eye, one of the city’s most visible tourist attractions, are disembarking after the ride was temporarily shut down in the wake of an attack on U.K. Parliament grounds on Wednesday.

Officials at the landmark ferris wheel confirmed over Twitter that the Eye was “temporarily holding our guests on board following the incident on Westminster Bridge.”

1/3 We can confirm that the London Eye is temporarily holding our guests on board following the incident on Westminster Bridge — The London Eye (@TheLondonEye) March 22, 2017

2/3 We are following our tried and tested procedures and are in constant contact with all guests inside. — The London Eye (@TheLondonEye) March 22, 2017

Less than an hour later, officials tweeted that “guests” on the ride were disembarking.

We can confirm that guests are now disembarking the London Eye — The London Eye (@TheLondonEye) March 22, 2017

At least one passenger who was apparently on the ride when it was placed on temporary hold, had been tweeting in Spanish from his vantage point:

20 minutos después sigo aquí subido en el London Eye, vaya movida macho. pic.twitter.com/7nu38OYulr — Hersio (@hhersio) March 22, 2017

Another tourist also tweeted as they were suspended in the air: