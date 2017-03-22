Tourists who were stuck aboard The London Eye, one of the city’s most visible tourist attractions, are disembarking after the ride was temporarily shut down in the wake of an attack on U.K. Parliament grounds on Wednesday.

Officials at the landmark ferris wheel confirmed over Twitter that the Eye was “temporarily holding our guests on board following the incident on Westminster Bridge.”

Less than an hour later, officials tweeted that “guests” on the ride were disembarking.

At least one passenger who was apparently on the ride when it was placed on temporary hold, had been tweeting in Spanish from his vantage point:

Another tourist also tweeted as they were suspended in the air:

 