Tour bus tips over in Turkey, killing at least 24 people
Turkish police officers work next to an overturned bus at the scene of a traffic accident, near Marmaris, western Turkey, Saturday, May 13, 2017. (IHA via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, May 13, 2017 2:00PM EDT
ISTANBUL -- A tour bus tipped over Saturday on a serpentine mountain road in Turkey, killing 24 people as it fell off a cliff and hit a car, Turkish authorities said.
The governor of Mugla province, Amir Cicek, said the driver is among the dead and the accident may have been caused by a failure in the bus's braking system. He said investigations were continuing to determine the exact cause.
Cicek said the bus flipped over on a bend in the road and fell 15 metres (50 feet) down a cliff as it was travelling from the coastal province of Izmir to Marmaris, a popular tourist destination.
He said 10 people remain in critical condition and all the passengers were Turkish.
The deputy governor of Mugla province, Kamil Koten, told Turkey's state-run Anadolu news agency that most of those killed were women.
Anadolu said the bus was in a convoy of six, carrying mostly women and children for a Mother's Day event.
