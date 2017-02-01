

CTVNews.ca Staff





The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a Canadian filmmaker who went missing while scuba diving off the Florida Keys this week.

In a news release, the U.S. Coast Guard said that the crew of the Pisces reported a diver missing around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, near Alligator Reef. The diving area is located off Lower Matecumbe Key.

The missing diver has been identified by friends and colleagues as Rob Stewart, of Toronto. Stewart directed the 2006 documentary “Sharkwater,” which examines sharks’ place in the ecosystem and humankind’s mass destruction of shark species worldwide, according to a description on IMDb.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help fundraise for the search for Stewart, who is described in reports as a shark activist.

“Coast guard is looking but we need all the help we can get,” the page reads, adding they need “every boat and diver to put all resources into this search.”

Officials say the U.S. Navy, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office are helping with the search.

With files from The Associated Press

URGENT: friends in #Florida: Rob Stewart #Sharkwater is missing after dive in Florida Keys. Anyone with diving exp./boat w.lights needed pic.twitter.com/w1DqIRXwSL — Joanna Barker (@JoBarker89) February 1, 2017

Thank you for all your thoughts & prayers for Rob & family. The search & rescue continues today. We will share news as we have it. — Rob Stewart (@teamsharkwater) February 1, 2017

Sharkwater friend Rob Stewart lost off the coast of Florida! Coast guard info here to help with search ~ Web Girl https://t.co/LTTdpvFVzK — Survivorman (@reallesstroud) February 1, 2017