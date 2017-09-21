Toddler in hospital after being thrown from car during domestic dispute
Emergency officials at the scene where a toddler was thrown from a vehicle during a fight between his parents, in Memphis, Tenn., Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- A 1-year-old boy is in extremely critical condition at a Tennessee hospital after police say he was thrown from a vehicle during a fight between his parents.
Maj. Stephen Oliver with Memphis Police Felony Response unit told The Commercial Appeal that the child's parents have been detained, but no charges have been filed.
News media reported that officers responded Wednesday around 3 a.m. to a call of shots fired at an apartment building. When police arrived, they found a shot had been fired at a Honda Accord and that the child had somehow been thrown from the vehicle.
Police said no one was hit by gunfire.
Oliver said witnesses are being interviewed and the investigation is ongoing.
