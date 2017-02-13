Someone at the U.S. government needs to make spelling great again, after two federal bodies that ought to know better released content with obviously misspelled words.

Twitter users mocked the Library of Congress over the weekend, after a poster featuring a misspelled Donald Trump quote was put up for sale online.

"No dream is too big, no challenge to great. Nothing we want for the future is beyond our reach," the quote read. "To" should have been spelled "too."

The online store description read: "Printed in the USA, this print captures the essence of Donald Trump's campaign for the presidency of the United States."

Twitter users said it did just that. "To funny," one user wrote.

No joke: Purchasable copy of Trump's Inauguration Print, direct from the Library of Congress site. A 5th grader would've spotted this typo. pic.twitter.com/zomWsMojYV — Jules Winnfield (@paulm4749) February 12, 2017

The Library of Congress store has removed the misspelled poster.

Accurate spelling was also a dream too big for the U.S. Department of Education. The department tweeted a quote from civil rights activist W.E.B. Du Bois, but misspelled his name as "DeBois." The department tweeted a corrected version of the name and offered its "deepest apologies" for the typo, but the incorrect tweet was not deleted.

Education must not simply teach work - it must teach life. – W.E.B. DeBois pic.twitter.com/Re4cWkPSFA — US Dept of Education (@usedgov) February 12, 2017

"Education must not simply teach work - it must teach life." – W.E.B. Du Bois pic.twitter.com/hSg4R1rLHH — US Dept of Education (@usedgov) February 12, 2017

Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, who narrowly won approval after an intense nomination hearing last week, faced the brunt of criticism for the mistake on Twitter.