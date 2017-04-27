'Time of his life': Boy, 3, gets happily trapped in claw machine
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Thursday, April 27, 2017 10:49AM EDT
A hotel in Sydney, Australia slapped an “out of order” sign on its claw toy grabber machine when a three-year-old boy became trapped inside after climbing in through the prize chute.
Firefighters from the Riverstone Fire and Rescue crew were called to free the boy, and wrote about the incident on Facebook.
“Upon arrival firefighters were escorted by security to a soft toy machine, and to our surprise, a young boy was inside,” the department wrote in a Facebook post. “The young boy was not distressed, and was having the time of his life playing with all the toys.”
The firefighters worked to free the child while his parents spoke to him through the vending machine’s clear plastic enclosure where the rescuers said he appeared perfectly content basking atop the mountain of stuffed animals.
Using their “Rapid Intervention Kit” usually reserved for life-threatening situations, the rescue crew managed to get the door open without harming the child or damaging the machine.
“He was not fussed by the whole thing, couldn’t understand what all the fuss was about and yeah, certainly was inside enjoying himself playing with all the toys,” Captain David Richards told Sydney’s 2GB radio.
