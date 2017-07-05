Three hundred ISIS fighters holed up in Mosul, Iraqi commander says
Fleeing Iraqi civilians walk past the heavily damaged al-Nuri mosque as smoke rises in the background in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq on Tuesday, July 4, 2017. (AP / Felipe Dana)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, July 5, 2017 2:45AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, July 5, 2017 5:29AM EDT
MOSUL, Iraq - Some 300 Islamic State fighters remain in the small patch of territory still controlled by the group in Mosul's Old City, a senior Iraqi commander said Wednesday.
Lt. Gen. Sami al-Aridi of Iraq's special forces told The Associated Press that the militants' hold on Mosul has shrunk to a 500 square meter area. A large number of civilians are believed to be trapped in the IS-run enclave, with around 1,500 fleeing with every 100-metre advance by Iraqi forces.
Iraqi forces moved to besiege the Old City before launching their attack in order to prevent IS fighters from fleeing to neighbouring Syria, but al-Aridi said hundreds of militants still managed to escape from the Old City alone.
"They just shave their beards and walk out," al-Aridi said. "Just yesterday we captured two among a group of women and children."
Late Tuesday, Iraq's Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi congratulated the armed forces on a "big victory" in Mosul, despite ongoing clashes. The prime minister declared an end to the extremist group's self-styled Islamic caliphate in June.
IS captured Mosul in a matter of days when it swept across northern and central Iraq in the summer of 2014. Iraqi forces backed by a U.S.-led coalition launched a major operation to retake the city in October.