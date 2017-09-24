Thousands homeless as Mexico digs out from latest quake
A crane removes a slab of concrete at the site of a felled office building brought down by a 7.1-magnitude earthquake, in the Roma Norte neighborhood, in Mexico City, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017. As rescue operations stretched into Day 5, residents throughout the capital have held out hope that dozens still missing might be found alive. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, September 24, 2017 10:49AM EDT
MEXICO CITY -- As the search continues for survivors and the bodies of people who died in quake-collapsed buildings in Mexico City, thousands of people have been left homeless because their houses or apartment buildings are uninhabitable.
Specialists are fanning out to inspect buildings and determine which are unsafe after Tuesday's magnitude 7.1 earthquake, which has killed at least 307, more than half of them in the capital.
Mayor Miguel Angel Mancera says 7,649 properties have been examined and 87 per cent of those are safe and require only minor repairs. But that means about 1,000 left standing have been determined to be uninhabitable -- and the number seems likely to rise as more are inspected.
Mancera also said Saturday night on Twitter that nearly 17,000 people have been "attended to" at 48 shelters.