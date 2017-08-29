Thou shalt not: FBI seeks failed bank robbers who dressed as nuns
Two suspects are shown in nun's habits and veils in this photo taken from security footage at a bank in Tannersville, Pa. (FBI Philadelphia / Twitter)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, August 29, 2017 11:29AM EDT
TANNERSVILLE, Pa. - Police say two women dressed as nuns attempted to rob a bank in Pennsylvania's Poconos.
Authorities say the women walked into Citizens Bank near Tannersville on Monday and one brandished a handgun, demanding money from a teller. But they left without taking anything.
Each woman was wearing a black nun's habit and veil. One woman also was wearing sunglasses.
The FBI is investigating and posted bank surveillance photos on Twitter.
#Wanted for attempted armed bank robbery today in #Tannersville PA: 2 H/F, ~5'-5'2"; wore nuns' habits/veils, had blk handgun. 215-418-4000 pic.twitter.com/Ujoxnjy3D2— FBI Philadelphia (@FBIPhiladelphia) August 28, 2017
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Televangelist Joel Osteen's Houston megachurch opens doors as shelter
- Haunted by Katrina's memory, Louisiana now faces Harvey
- 'You are a life saver': Houston mom thanks police who rescued baby
- Houston drainage grid 'so obsolete it's just unbelievable'
- Ontario men drive to Houston to help stranded sister