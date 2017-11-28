A Los Angeles distillery where more than 68,000 litres of vodka was stolen has released footage of the suspected thieves, who visited the distillery warehouse a month earlier to reposition security cameras ahead of the heist.

The footage, which was recorded on the two targeted CCTV cameras, shows men creeping up and repositioning them so that the warehouse area is no longer visible. The footage was recorded shortly before 2 a.m. on Oct. 25, at the Fog Shots’ distillery warehouse in L.A.

Fog Shots says thieves pulled off a massive heist of pre-packaged vodka shots on Nov. 22, nearly a month after the warehouse incident in October.

At least two men’s faces are clearly visible in the security footage.

The first camera clip shows a man crawling through the camera’s field of view at the 9:42 mark of the YouTube video. The camera is repositioned to point at the ground at the 10:19 mark. A foot enters the frame a short time later.

Footage from a second camera, which is perched above a fence topped by barbed wire, shows three men setting up a skid against the fence to use it as a ladder. The man from the first clip can be seen entering the frame at the 20:55 mark. He picks up a skid from out of the frame and props it up against the fence. Two other men can then be seen helping position the skid.

One of them climbs the fence, with a cigarette in his mouth, and reaches up to point the security camera away. The men do not appear again in the camera’s field of view.

Fog Shots says the thieves stole approximately US$280,000 worth of vodka.