Does his tie hang low? Does it dangle to and fro? Does he tie it in a knot? Does he tape it on the go?

Amid all the more pressing concerns in America these days, eagle-eyed critics continue to pounce on U.S. President Donald Trump's peculiar fashion habits, such as his penchant for using sticky tape to hold his tie together.

Photographers once again captured evidence of Trump employing the unusual technique on Friday, when the wind whipped his tie up over his shoulder while he was exiting an aircraft at the airport in Orlando.

The moment sparked a new wave of ridicule online, with some calling the taped-together solution "a metaphor for his presidency."

Trump's Chinese ties: new tape proof pic.twitter.com/xnpLBs5Y6Z — Benedict Evans (@BenedictEvans) March 7, 2017

*Trump finds a piece of tape stuck to his phone* MY CALLS... THEY'VE BEEN TAPED pic.twitter.com/y5q6zhm2oW — Sweatpants Cher (@House_Feminist) March 6, 2017

Trump uses sticky tape to hold his tie down. If that alone isn't grounds for impeachment then what has become of America? pic.twitter.com/yCXD8vg386 — Otto English (@Otto_English) March 5, 2017

Trump just using scotch tape instead of a tie clip makes total sense after seeing his attempt to replace the Affordable Care Act. — Tad Carpenter (@TadCarpenter) March 7, 2017

Since Trump "fixes" the back of his tie with tape, I can only imagine how carefully he'll "fix" the ACA. #Trumpcare pic.twitter.com/igcuiFTTMv — Stacey (@_____stacey) March 7, 2017

Honestly, the only thing I LIKE about Trump is the scotch tape on the tie thing. — grahamclark (@grahamclark) March 6, 2017

If there's one thing I've learned in life, never trust a man who holds his tie together with Scotch Tape. #TrumpRussia #Resist #Trump pic.twitter.com/KHO65CxykG — Staci (@StaciUC) March 6, 2017

I'm not even nouveau riche and follow no styles but could outfit myself better than Trump does. Tape on a long tie? Yuck — Avowed v4.2 (@th3v0t4ry) March 6, 2017

@realDonaldTrump make scotch tape for ties great again — Tom Jenkins (@thisistomj) March 7, 2017

The length of Trump's tie is also a common target for ridicule. Men's ties are commonly worn long enough to reach the middle of the belt buckle or waistband, according to The Fine Young Gentleman. "If left too long, the tie looks sloppy," the style website says.

However, Trump wears his ties several inches longer than recommended, so that they are often seen dangling well below the belt line. He also does not button his suit jackets, leaving the tie exposed.

The president's tie length has often been mocked online.

The absolute most annoying thing about Trump is how his tie is always dangling outside his suit jacket. #ElectionDay pic.twitter.com/YNMqi61a0X — Maxsimile (@Maxsimile) November 8, 2016

Trump's tie is dangling between his legs. Are ties supposed to do that? #GOPTownHall — Catherine K. Wing (@CatherineKWing) February 19, 2016

Why does President Trump wear his tie so long? This question has been plaguing me. — Audrey Dodgen (@audreydodgen) March 5, 2017

Trump wears his tie extra long to distract from his potbelly: the same reason he seldom buttons his jacket or coat. #TweedleDumb #trumpgate — brad daly (@bwdaly) March 5, 2017

Tie clips are often used to secure the thin end of a tie behind the larger piece.

Trump has a line of ties in his name, called the Donald J. Trump Neckwear Collection.

Macy's, which ended its business relationship with the Trump Organization in 2015, used to sell Donald Trump signature tie clips.

And no, they weren't rolls of sticky tape.