Does his tie hang low? Does it dangle to and fro? Does he tie it in a knot? Does he tape it on the go?

Amid all the more pressing concerns in America these days, eagle-eyed critics continue to pounce on U.S. President Donald Trump's peculiar fashion habits, such as his penchant for using sticky tape to hold his tie together.

Photographers once again captured evidence of Trump employing the unusual technique on Friday, when the wind whipped his tie up over his shoulder while he was exiting an aircraft at the airport in Orlando.

The moment sparked a new wave of ridicule online, with some calling the taped-together solution "a metaphor for his presidency."

The length of Trump's tie is also a common target for ridicule. Men's ties are commonly worn long enough to reach the middle of the belt buckle or waistband, according to The Fine Young Gentleman. "If left too long, the tie looks sloppy," the style website says.

However, Trump wears his ties several inches longer than recommended, so that they are often seen dangling well below the belt line. He also does not button his suit jackets, leaving the tie exposed.

The president's tie length has often been mocked online.

Tie clips are often used to secure the thin end of a tie behind the larger piece.

Trump has a line of ties in his name, called the Donald J. Trump Neckwear Collection.

Macy's, which ended its business relationship with the Trump Organization in 2015, used to sell Donald Trump signature tie clips.

And no, they weren't rolls of sticky tape.