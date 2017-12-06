Time Magazine has announced its Person of the Year for 2017: The Silence Breakers, the voices that "launched the movement against sexual harassment."

In 2017 women stood up and said #MeToo. We overcame our fears to #BreakTheSilence. Technology and social media have connected us all. We can’t turn away from each other’s pain. We are connected to it. We are connected to each other. We are connected. THREAD. #TimePOTY