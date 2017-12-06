The Silence Breakers are Time Magazine's Person of the Year 2017
CTVNews.ca
Published Wednesday, December 6, 2017 7:39AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, December 6, 2017 7:44AM EST
Time Magazine has announced its Person of the Year for 2017: The Silence Breakers, the voices that "launched the movement against sexual harassment."
Time Magazine tweeted the announcement on Wednesday morning:
The Silence Breakers are TIME's Person of the Year 2017 #TIMEPOY https://t.co/mLgNTveY9z pic.twitter.com/GBo9z57RVG— TIME (@TIME) December 6, 2017
In 2017 women stood up and said #MeToo. We overcame our fears to #BreakTheSilence. Technology and social media have connected us all. We can’t turn away from each other’s pain. We are connected to it. We are connected to each other. We are connected. THREAD. #TimePOTY— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 6, 2017
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Mideast on edge ahead of U.S. move on Israel capital
- U.S. flies bomber over South Korea in show of force against North Korea
- The Silence Breakers are Time Magazine's Person of the Year 2017
- Warnings intensify as Trump readies Jerusalem declaration
- Trump decision on Jerusalem could have deep repercussions