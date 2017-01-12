Texas executes first prisoner of 2017: death row inmate Christopher Wilkins
Texas has executed death row inmate Christopher Wilkins, who was convicted of killing two men after one of them mocked him for falling for a phony drug deal.
The lethal injection of the 48-year-old Wilkins Wednesday is the nation's first execution this year. Twenty were carried out in the U.S. last year, the lowest number since the 1980s.
Wilkins was declared dead at 6:29 p.m. local time.
