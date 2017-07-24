

The Associated Press





MERCED, Calif. - A teenage driver lost control of her car while she was livestreaming on Instagram and recorded part of the crash that killed her younger sister in California.

After a gap in the livestream, the driver is seen standing over the body of the dead girl, saying she was sorry and it was the last thing she wanted to happen.

She also says she will go to prison but doesn't care.

The California Highway Patrol says 18-year-old Obdulia Sanchez was driving the car Friday when it veered onto the shoulder of a road in the San Joaquin Valley.

It says she overcorrected, causing the vehicle to swerve and overturn into a field.

Relatives confirmed to KFSN-TV that Sanchez was livestreaming at the time of the crash that killed her 14-year-old sister.