A dying patient was granted one last chance to see the beach in Australia, thanks to a kind ambulance crew who agreed to grant her final wish.

Paramedics Graeme and Danielle took a “small diversion” on their way to the palliative care unit at the request of the patient, according to the Queensland Ambulance Service.

“She just wished she could be at the beach again,” the QAS wrote on Facebook.

The Ambulance service hailed paramedics Danielle and Graeme for going “above and beyond” in fulfilling her request.

“Tears were shed and the patient felt very happy,” the Facebook post said.

“Sometimes it’s not the drugs/training/skills – sometimes all you need is empathy to make a difference!”