

The Associated Press





Syria's foreign minister says Damascus needs assurances that any fact- finding mission into Idlib's attack would be impartial and not politicized.

Walid Moallem says Syria's experience with past missions is "not encouraging."

He told a press conference in the Syrian capital on Thursday that any investigative mission would need to take off from Damascus and be far from the sphere of Turkish influence.

Moallem was asked if Syria would accept an international investigation. He said that "when we are sure we have convincing answers to these questions, we will give you an answer."

He also said that Syria provides the United Nations with intel about the transport of chemical weapons by "terrorists" between Iraq and Syria.