

The Associated Press





BRUSSELS -- Belgian authorities say soldiers "neutralized" a person at a main Brussels train station amid media reports of explosion-like noises there.

Belgium's Crisis Center, which monitors security threats in the country, said via Twitter that "soldiers had to neutralize an individual" at the Central station on Tuesday.

Brussels prosecutor's office spokeswoman Ine Van Wymersch tells VRT network there was a small explosion at the station, one of the nation's busiest, but the damage was limited.

Van Wymersch said authorities were on the scene quickly and a person was shot. She says at first sight no one else appears to have been wounded.

Photos posted on social media showed a small fire in the station, which was evacuated along with the main Brussels square.