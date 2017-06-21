

The Associated Press





A spokeswoman for the Brussels prosecutor’s office says the suspect in the explosion at a train station in the Belgian capital has died.

Prosecutor’s spokeswoman Ine Van Wymersch said early Wednesday the man had been lying still since soldiers shot him on Tuesday night. She says medics were unable to attend to him for several hours out of fear he could be carrying explosives.

Van Wymersch says authorities only could confirm his death once a bomb squad had finished its work.

Federal prosecutor Eric Van der Sypt says soldiers "neutralized" a suspect at the Central Station immediately after a small explosion there.

He says the incident is being treated as a terrorist attack.