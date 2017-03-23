

The Associated Press





FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. -- A Texas college student stranded for five days near the Grand Canyon says she was making farewell videos for her family as she grew desperate for help.

Arizona authorities say 24-year-old Amber VanHecke was well-equipped and did everything right after getting lost in a remote area during a solo road trip.

VanHecke said in a Facebook post that she was heading to a hiking trail but was led astray by her maps app and wound up in the middle of nowhere with an empty gas tank.

VanHecke made several signs but didn't have cellphone access. She eventually hiked for miles to a spot where she had a signal, although the call dropped.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says they were still able to spot her abandoned car using a search helicopter. VanHecke is at home recovering.