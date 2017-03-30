Forget "Sharknado." How about "Cycloshark"?

Tropical Cyclone Debbie swept through Queensland, Australia on Tuesday, bringing with it extensive flooding, major surfing waves and yes, a shark.

Photos on social media show the floodwaters left behind a bull shark in the community of Ayr, near the northeastern coast of Australia. The shark is shown stranded and covered in mud.

"Think it's safe to go back in the water? Think again!" Queensland Fire and Emergency tweeted, with photos of the shark. "Stay out of floodwater."

Cyclone Debbie made landfall Tuesday as a Category 3 cyclone, with winds of up to 185 kilometres per hour. The storm caused heavy flooding and widespread damage.

It also brought out the zany side of Australia. Videos on social media show Australians attempting to surf, jet-ski or simply drive through the torrential floods.

No deaths have been reported as a result of the storm, which is said to have been the worst since 2011.