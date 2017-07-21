Spicer resigns as White House Press Secretary
White House press secretary Sean Spicer talks to the media during the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, April 11, 2017. Spicer discussed Syria, Trump's 2016 tax returns, the Easter Egg Roll and other topics. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Ken Thomas and Julie Pace, The Associated Press
Published Friday, July 21, 2017 12:06PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, July 21, 2017 12:10PM EDT
WASHINGTON -- White House press secretary Sean Spicer is resigning his position, according to two people with knowledge of the decision.
One of those people said Spicer is quitting because of objections over the appointment of a new White House communications director, New York financier Anthony Scaramucci.
The people with knowledge of the decision insisted on anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the personnel matter publicly.
More to come...
