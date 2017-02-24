Son killed protecting mom at sandwich shop where both worked
The mother of 18-year-old Subway employee Javier Flores cries with family and friends at the vigil prepared for Flores in Houston on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017. (Yi-Chin Lee / Houston Chronicle)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, February 24, 2017 1:08AM EST
Last Updated Friday, February 24, 2017 2:00AM EST
Houston police say an 18-year-old sandwich shop employee was fatally shot as he tried to protect his mother during an attempted robbery at the store.
Police say the Javier Flores and his mother were the only people working in the southeast Houston Subway restaurant near closing time Wednesday night when two assailants rushed in and pointed a gun at the woman. Detective David Crowder says Flores "attempted to push (her) out of the way as the suspect was firing, and he was hit and the mother was not."
The high school junior was pronounced dead at a hospital.
The robbers fled empty-handed.
Crowder says authorities hope Flores' distraught mother can help them with information about the attackers but it's" very hard for her to talk about this."
