Fans using their phones to record a concert in Las Vegas on Sunday became unwitting witnesses to the worst mass shooting in modern American history, as the chatter of automatic weapon fire interrupted a performance by singer Jason Aldean.

Videos posted online show the moment when joy turned to terror at the country music festival outside the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino, where a lone gunman perched at a 32nd-floor window opened fire on the crowd of approximately 22,000. More than 50 have been killed and more than 400 injured in the attack. The shooter, who has been identified as 64-year-old Nevada resident Stephen C. Paddock, also died at the scene.

GRAPHIC WARNING: SOME OF THESE VIDEOS CONTAIN DISTURBING CONTENT AND OFFENSIVE LANGUAGE

The following video from concert-goer Hannah Dorfman shows Aldean’s on-stage performance at the moment when the shooting begins. The tat-tat-tat-tat of gunfire can be heard just five seconds into the video, unbeknownst to the singer or, apparently, the individual making the recording. The rattle of what sounds like a second automatic weapon can be heard partway through the brief video, ringing out at the same time as the first weapon. Aldean suddenly recognizes the sound and bolts off stage.

Other videos posted online show the chaos and panic that followed the shooting.

One video recorded from a window of the Mandalay Bay hotel, which has been verified by Storyful, shows concert-goers scattering across the festival grounds below. Dozens of bodies can be seen on the ground.

“There’s people laying there,” a woman says in the video.

Shooting in Las Vegas. People fleeing (video from the Mandalay Bay hotel) pic.twitter.com/hs98J5uK6T — Eiki Hrafnsson (@EirikurH) October 2, 2017

A video posted on Instagram captures the terror of concert-goers in the line of fire. People can be seen huddling on the ground or cowering together with the Mandalay Bay hotel visible in the background, moments after the first shots have been fired. More shots ring out a few seconds into the video, triggering renewed chaos as people flee or hit the ground for cover. The shooting stops briefly, then starts again.

Shooting at Route 91 A post shared by Randy (girl) Kindred (@randy_kindred_girl_) on Oct 1, 2017 at 10:56pm PDT

Another Instagram video shows the scene from inside one of the music festival tents after the first shots were fired. “That was an AR (automatic rifle),” a man’s voice says. The shooting starts again and nearly everyone under the tent, including the person recording the video, hits the ground to take cover.

“Scariest moment of my life,” user rtbleck wrote in the caption on the post. “They just kept firing and firing.”

Shots fired! Barelly made it out with @breskags. Scariest moment of my life. They just kept firing and firing. Please god let everyone be ok A post shared by Russell Bleck (@rtbleck) on Oct 1, 2017 at 11:03pm PDT

A shelter in place order was in effect and police locked down the area following the overnight massacre. CTV National News senior broadcast producer Rosa Hwang, who is in Las Vegas, says the famous Las Vegas Strip and casinos were empty for hours.

This is the Vegas strip right now. Never seen it like this. Empty. pic.twitter.com/LMmrzWrxFE — Rosa Hwang (@journorosa) October 2, 2017