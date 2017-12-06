

The Associated Press





"The Silence Breakers" -- those who have shared their stories about sexual assault and harassment -- have collectively been named Time magazine's Person of the Year.

Time praises numerous women who have spoken out since October about sexual misconduct by dozens of high-profile men in entertainment, media, business and sports.

It says they're being honoured for giving "voice to open secrets" and "pushing us all to stop accepting the unacceptable."

The magazine's cover features Ashley Judd, Taylor Swift and others who say they have been harassed.

Time's announcement was made on NBC's "Today" show, where longtime host Matt Lauer was fired last week amid harassment allegations.

Women who spoke out -- initially against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein and then others -- helped to spawn the #MeToo movement, with millions of people sharing stories of sexual misconduct on social media.

The two runners-up for person of the year were Chinese President Xi Jinping and U-S President Donald Trump, himself accused of sexual misconduct by numerous women..

Time magazine tweeted the announcement on Wednesday morning: