Sheriff delivers heartbreaking message after deputy dies by suicide
Sheriff Billy Woods of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office delivered a heartbreaking video to the public about the death of one of his deputies. (Marion County Sheriff's Office / Facebook)
Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca
Published Thursday, July 13, 2017 12:02PM EDT
A Florida sheriff has delivered a heartbreaking video message, with tears in his eyes, to the public about the suicide of one of his deputies this week.
In a nearly four-minute-long video posted to Facebook on Wednesday, Sheriff Billy Woods of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office choked back tears as he informed his viewers about a tragedy that occurred earlier that day.
He said his deputies were called to the scene of a suicide where they discovered that one of their colleagues, Adam Rendall, had died.
“I am shocked and saddened by this news,” Woods said. “Those of you that have lost a loved one to suicide know the pain and sadness it brings to those who knew that person. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends today.”
The visibly upset sheriff then goes on to ask the community to support the deputies in his office as they cope with the news of Rendall’s death.
“I meet many of our citizens who tell me how great a job our deputies do and how much they appreciate them,” Woods said. “Many of our deputies go above and beyond on a daily basis and have earned your respect and love. So, I know that you grieve with us and I thank you for that.”
Woods also used the video as a platform to discuss mental health issues and the resources available to help anyone considering suicide. The sheriff’s video included the phone numbers for The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and the National Law Enforcement Officers Hotline called COPLINE.
The sheriff finished by talking about Rendell, his family and his career with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
“Adam Rendall began serving the citizens of this county in 2004. He has worked on patrol in various areas of the county and no doubt, those that he met couldn’t help but appreciate his big personality,” Woods said.
Canadians looking for help can contact the following organizations:
Kids Help Phone
1-800-668-6868
Canadian Mental Health Association
613-745-7750
Mental Health Commission
613-683-3755
Collateral Damage
807-768-5217
Toll Free: 888-835-9041
