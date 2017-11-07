Security scare: Man uses baggage carousel to sneak onto tarmac at Miami airport
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Tuesday, November 7, 2017 12:04PM EST
Video has emerged showing a man crawling onto a baggage carousel and running onto the tarmac at Miami International Airport.
The man, who remains unidentified, appeared to be using his cellphone while passing through a vacant security checkpoint on Saturday, Nov. 4. He then jumps onto the baggage conveyor with his cellphone still held to his ear.
In a separate video, the man can be seen sprinting across the tarmac with multiple workers at Miami airport chasing him. He is swiftly tackled to the ground, where airport staff held him until police arrived, ABC News reports.
The man is from Guatemala and had been involuntarily committed for mental health reasons just days before the incident on Saturday, an official told ABC News.
A police investigation is currently underway, ABC News reports.
