

The Associated Press





MEXICO CITY - Search teams are still digging in dangerous piles of rubble hoping against the odds to find survivors at collapsed buildings, while officials say they have so far cleared only 103 of Mexico City's nearly 9,000 schools to reopen Monday.

The need to inspect 98 per cent of the capital's public and private schools nearly a week after a magnitude 7.1 earthquake killed at least 182 people in the city and 138 in nearby states is a stark indicator of just how long the path back to normalcy will be.

Federal Education Secretary Aurelio Nuno said Sunday that it could take a couple more weeks to inspect all of the schools. For schools found to have structural damage, students could be put in temporary classrooms.