

CTVNews.ca Staff





The U.S. Coast Guard say the search effort for Rob Stewart is continuing by “sea and air” after the Canadian filmmaker went missing off the Florida Keys while scuba diving earlier this week.

Stewart, a 37-year-old award-winning documentarian from Toronto, disappeared Tuesday night shortly after surfacing from a diving expedition off the coast of Islamorada, Fla.

The U.S. Coast guard launched an extensive “joint agency” search Tuesday, while Stewart’s friends and family put out an urgent plea for volunteer divers and search equipment.

As the search entered its third day on Friday with no sign of Stewart, the U.S. Coast Guard tweeted that a “joint agency search effort” for the filmmaker was continuing, and that nearly 6,000 square miles had been searched “so far.”

Joint agency search effort for Canadian filmmaker Rob Stewart continues by sea and air. 5,987 square miles searched so far. — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) February 3, 2017

They also tweeted a phone number for volunteers wishing to help in the search.

Volunteers who wish to help search for diver Rob Stewart can coordinate by calling 305-292-8727 — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) February 2, 2017

Stewart, an environmental activist, is best known for his 2006 documentary “Sharkwater,” which examines global shark hunting and its impact on the ocean ecosystem. The documentary debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival and has won more than 40 awards at festivals around the world.

Since his disappearance, Stewart’s family and friends have launched a GoFundMe page asking for divers and other people to assist with the search.