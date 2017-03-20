Russian opposition leader Navalny doused in green liquid
The Associated Press
Published Monday, March 20, 2017 8:34AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, March 20, 2017 9:01AM EDT
MOSCOW -- Opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been doused in bright green liquid by an unknown assailant in the Siberian city of Barnaul.
Navalny tweeted Monday: "I will be opening a headquarters in Barnaul as if I am from the film The Mask! Cool. Even my teeth are green!" He was referring to the Hollywood film that features a superhero who wears a green mask.
The green liquid, a common Russian antiseptic that remains on skin for days, was reportedly sprayed in Navalny's face as he went to shake a man's hand.
Navalny is currently travelling around Russia opening headquarters and campaigning to stand in the 2018 presidential elections. A criminal conviction for fraud officially bars him from running, but supporters say the charges are politically motivated.
Evgeny Feldman tweeted this picture of Navlany:
Навальный. Барнаул pic.twitter.com/0Cc2PhZ1GC— Feldman (@EvgenyFeldman) March 20, 2017
