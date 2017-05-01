

Josh Elliott, CTVNews.ca





Kensington Palace has released a new photo of Princess Charlotte ahead of her second birthday.

The palace's official Twitter account shared the photo early Monday, on behalf of Charlotte's parents, Prince William and Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Kate appears to have taken the photo herself.

"The Duke and Duchess are delighted to share a new photograph of Princess Charlotte to mark her second birthday tomorrow," the tweet read.

Charlotte is shown from the waist up, wearing a yellow, white and blue knitted cardigan decorated with sheep. Her hair is shoulder-length and held back on one side with a blue hairclip – a hairstyle she exhibits in many other photos as well.

She appears to be holding a card or piece of coloured paper of some sort, but it is mostly out of frame.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have not revealed their plans for Charlotte's birthday party on Tuesday.

Charlotte's older brother, Prince George, turns four on July 22.