

CTVNews.ca Staff





Twitter says a rogue employee deleted U.S. President Donald Trump’s personal account in a last-day stunt, after initially blaming the incident on “human error.”

Trump’s account, @realDonaldTrump, disappeared for 11 minutes, causing a flood of speculation, political insults, celebration, and anger on the social media platform.

“Through our investigation we have learned that this was done by a Twitter customer support employee who did this on the employee’s last day,” Twitter said from the account of its Government and Elections team.

The White House did not immediately comment on the incident.

Liberal activists have repeatedly urged Twitter to ban Trump, saying he uses the platform to launch abusive and harassing posts that break the platform’s rules.

The issue received widespread attention last July when Trump tweeted a video of a wrestler body slamming a man with the CNN logo over his head. The Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press accused Trump of threatening journalists with the tweet.