U.S. President Donald Trump was on another Twitter rampage Sunday morning, taking digs at Kim Jung Un and Hillary Clinton.

“I spoke with President Moon of South Korea last night. Asked him how Rocket Man is doing. Long gas lines forming in North Korea. Too bad!” he tweeted around 6:50 a.m.

Trump was referring to the current leader of South Korea, Moon Jae-in, and Kim Jong Un, the North Korean dictator who has been defiantly continuing his nuclear weapons efforts. He recently launched a missile over Japan, causing the UN to place stricter sanctions on the country.

It can only be assumed that “Rocket Man” is a reference to the 1972 Elton John song.

Trump then went on to retweet a number of memes, including one of him hitting a golf ball at Hillary Clinton, causing her to trip and fall with the hashtag “Crooked Hillary.”

The president also retweeted a tweet taking aim at the New York Times, and sent a note of thanks to a supporter named Lana Del Fenty for tweeting "we love and support Trump!"