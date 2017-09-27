Rescue helicopter comes to aid of Puerto Rican family who wrote 'HELP' on roof
A sign reads 'HELP' on the roof of a home in Puerto Rico. (U.S. Customs and Border Patrol via Storyful / YouTube)
Josh K. Elliott, CTVNews.ca
Published Wednesday, September 27, 2017 9:32AM EDT
A family in hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico received much-needed medical assistance on their isolated property after catching the attention of a passing helicopter thanks to the giant “HELP” sign on their roof.
The family had been trapped on their remote property by a landslide caused by Hurricane Maria, which slammed into Puerto Rico last Wednesday. With three of the family members injured, the others painted “HELP” in white letters on the roof, and caught the attention of the passing helicopter.
The chopper landed on top of the nearby mountain and the crew hiked down to the property, where they tended to the three injured people.
