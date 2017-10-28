

CTVNews.ca Staff





A U.S. federal grand jury has approved the first charges in an investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller, according to multiple media reports.

CNN and NBC report that the charges were approved Friday and remain sealed under orders from a federal judge. Details of the charges – including who they are against – have not been made public.

Sources told CNN that anyone charged could be arrested as soon as Monday.

Neither U.S. President Donald Trump nor the White House has responded to the reports.

Mueller, the former director of the FBI, was tasked in May with leading an investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election and possible collusion with the Trump campaign.

Trump has repeatedly denied any collusion. Last week, he called the allegations “an excuse” from the Democrats for losing the election.