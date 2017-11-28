Report: North Korea launches ballistic missile
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, November 28, 2017 1:42PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, November 28, 2017 2:08PM EST
SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of -- The Yonhap news agency reports that North Korea has launched a ballistic missile.
South Korea's military says the missile was fired from an area north of Pyongyang early Wednesday.
The news agency reported South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff saying that it and U.S. authorities are analyzing the trajectory.
The launch is the first since Sept. 15 when North Korea fired an intermediate ballistic missile.
More coming...
