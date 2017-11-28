

The Associated Press





SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of -- The Yonhap news agency reports that North Korea has launched a ballistic missile.

South Korea's military says the missile was fired from an area north of Pyongyang early Wednesday.

The news agency reported South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff saying that it and U.S. authorities are analyzing the trajectory.

The launch is the first since Sept. 15 when North Korea fired an intermediate ballistic missile.

