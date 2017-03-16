

CTVNews.ca Staff





The mother of a B.C. teenager who died by suicide says she felt “relief and satisfaction” when her daughter’s alleged online tormenter was sentenced to nearly 11 years in prison by a Dutch court in an unrelated case.

“I’m so glad he’s been sentenced,” Carol Todd told CTV News Channel on Thursday. In 2012, her 15-year-old daughter, Amanda Todd, took her own life after being sexually exploited online.

Aydin Coban, 38, faces five charges in Canada, including extortion and possession of child pornography, in connection with Amanda’s death.

On Thursday, he was sentenced to 10 years and eight months in prison after he was convicted of fraud and blackmail via the internet in the Netherlands, in a case involving 34 young girls and five gay men.

Dutch prosecutors said Coban pretended to be a boy or a girl and persuaded his victims to perform sexual acts in front of a webcam before posting the images online, or threatening to do so.

Carol Todd said attending Coban’s trial helped her prepare emotionally for eventually facing him in a Canadian courtroom.

“I was standing there staring right at him because I needed to see him in my head and I’m so glad that I went over there and that I was able to have that experience,” she said. “As emotional as it was, it actually strengthened me to prepare myself for what happens when I get to face him again for Amanda’s trial.”

A Dutch court has approved Coban’s extradition to Canada following the completion of his trial in Amsterdam. He has appealed that decision and denies involvement in any cyberbullying.

With files from The Associated Press