Records: Man posed for photo with dead wife, then cut her up
Justin Rey is escorted from the courtroom in Johnson County District Court in Olathe, Kan., on Nov, 2, 2017. (Tammy Ljungblad / The Kansas City Star via AP, Pool)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, November 16, 2017 8:29AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, November 16, 2017 9:03AM EST
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Court records say a man posed for photos with his dead wife, along with their newborn and toddler, before dismembering her body in a Kansas City hotel room.
The Kansas City Star reports that 35-year-old Justin Rey was charged Wednesday with abandonment of a corpse and child endangerment in Missouri's Jackson County. Court records say his wife, Jessica Monteiro Rey, died after giving birth Oct. 20. Rey told police he dismembered her body in a bathtub two days later with the children present.
The remains were discovered Oct. 24 in a cooler at a storage unit in nearby Lenexa, Kansas. Rey had been sleeping there with the children.
He's jailed on $1 million bond in Kansas on child endangerment charges. He doesn't yet have an attorney in the Missouri case.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Records: Man posed for photo with dead wife, then cut her up
- Greek rescue crews search for people missing after deadly floods
- Russia warns U.S. media of possible foreign agent status
- Quick-thinking school staff saved kids at California school
- Angelina Jolie urges UN to renew efforts to stop sexual violence in war