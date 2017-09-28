RECAP: Hillary Clinton promotes new book 'What Happened' in Toronto
Published Thursday, September 28, 2017 5:30PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, September 28, 2017 8:08PM EDT
Hillary Clinton was in Toronto on Thursday as part of a 15-city North American speaking tour to promote her new book, “What Happened” – a memoir and postmortem following her 2016 U.S. election loss.
The event was held at the Enercare Centre, where Clinton spoke about campaigning against Donald Trump, sexism in U.S. politics, and the importance of inspiring young people to vote.
Her publisher calls “What Happened” Clinton’s “most personal memoir yet.”
Her other Canadian stops on her book tour include the Palais des Congres de Montreal on Oct. 23 and the Vancouver Convention Centre on Dec. 13.
For more from the event, follow our recap below.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Toddler shot 2 other kids at Michigan home day care: police
- Detectives: Clown who killed woman later married her widower
- Job in jeopardy, Trump's health chief promises to repay charter costs
- 'I screwed up royally' accused leaker confessed to FBI agent
- Red Cross will soon see American ISIS fighter held in Iraq