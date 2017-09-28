Hillary Clinton was in Toronto on Thursday as part of a 15-city North American speaking tour to promote her new book, “What Happened” – a memoir and postmortem following her 2016 U.S. election loss.

The event was held at the Enercare Centre, where Clinton spoke about campaigning against Donald Trump, sexism in U.S. politics, and the importance of inspiring young people to vote.

Her publisher calls “What Happened” Clinton’s “most personal memoir yet.”

Her other Canadian stops on her book tour include the Palais des Congres de Montreal on Oct. 23 and the Vancouver Convention Centre on Dec. 13.

For more from the event, follow our recap below.