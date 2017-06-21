

Danica Kirka, The Associated Press





LONDON - Queen Elizabeth II goes to parliament Wednesday to outline the government's legislative program with far less pageantry than usual in a speech expected to be dominated by Britain's plans for leaving the European Union.

The program set out in the Queen's Speech at the state opening of Parliament will include "a number of bills" intended to make Brexit successful, according to Prime Minister Theresa May's office.

The queen will read a speech written by the prime minister and her staff. May is promising a government "that consults and listens."

"The election result was not the one I hoped for, but this government will respond with humility and resolve to the message the electorate sent," May said in a statement. "We will work hard every day to gain the trust and confidence of the British people, making their priorities our priorities."

The speech comes after May lost her majority in a snap election earlier this month, leaving her at the head of a minority government with no deal in place to insure that the government can deliver on its agenda.

Normally this speech repeats key legislative promises made during the election campaign, but May is expected to omit the most controversial items of her election manifesto because they were rejected by a majority of voters.

Signalling the importance of Brexit negotiations with the EU, which will last until the spring of 2019, the queen will set out the government's program for two years, rather than one.

The scaled-down ceremony is a result of the timing of the snap election.

The primary issue was scheduling: the state opening is taking place only days after another huge annual event, Trooping the Colour, a celebration of the queen's birthday. Ceremonies such as the state opening take weeks of preparation and planning, and it was deemed too difficult to prepare for two such events so close together.