

Danica Kirka, The Associated Press





LONDON -- Queen Elizabeth II outlined the government's legislative program in a speech to Parliament on Wednesday after the prime minister slimmed down her plans and promised "humility" in negotiating Britain's exit from the European Union following a disastrous election that cost the ruling Conservative Party its majority.

Scroll down or click here for the latest developments

The queen carried with her royal duties at the ceremonial opening of the new Parliament despite the announcement that her husband, Prince Philip, has been hospitalized. Buckingham Palace said Philip, 96, was admitted a hospital as a precaution for treatment of an infection.

His rare absence from the State Opening of Parliament added to the solemnity of an occasion cherished by the British people and replete with historical tradition. While the queen reads the Queen's Speech to lawmakers, it is written by the prime minister and her staff and offers a broad brush of goals for the future.

Eight of 27 bills outlined in the speech deal with the complex process of Brexit. It's also notable that May omitted several controversial policies touted in the Conservative election campaign, including plans to change funding for the care of older people, which opponents dubbed the "dementia tax."

There was also no mention of President Donald Trump's invitation for a state visit, which sparked criticism from all parties.

May called the snap election expecting an overwhelming victory that would silence dissenters and give her a mandate to push ahead with plans to leave the European Customs Union and drastically limit immigration as Britain leaves the EU. Instead, she lost seats and still hasn't secured a deal with another party to insure Parliament will back the government's agenda.

"The election result was not the one I hoped for, but this government will respond with humility and resolve to the message the electorate sent," May said in a statement. "We will work hard every day to gain the trust and confidence of the British people, making their priorities our priorities."

Normally the Queen's Speech repeats key legislative promises made during the election campaign, but many voters rejected the prime minister's plans for a so-called hard Brexit and other controversial policies.

Signalling the importance of Brexit negotiations with the EU, which will last until the spring of 2019, the speech set out the government's program for two years, rather than one.

The prime minister, who had campaigned with the slogan "Brexit means Brexit," softened her tone in comments released ahead of the speech.

"First, we need to get Brexit right," she said. "That means getting a deal which delivers the result of last year's referendum and does so in a way that commands maximum public support."

Even before news of Prince Philip's illness, the government had announced that the speech would be delivered with less pageantry than normal a result of the timing of the snap election. For instance, the queen arrived at Parliament in a car, rather than a horse-drawn carriage, and delivered the speech in everyday dress, instead of the traditional royal robes.

The primary issue was scheduling. The state opening is taking place only days after another huge annual event, Trooping the Color, a celebration of the Queen's birthday. Both ceremonies take weeks of preparation and planning, and it was deemed too difficult to prepare for two such events so close together.

The latest on the Queen's speech (all times local):

11:55 a.m.

Queen Elizabeth II did not mention the planned state visit of U.S. President Donald Trump in her speech outlining her government's legislative agenda. But she did say the government is looking forward to a planned state visit by the Spanish royal couple set for July.

The British government has invited Trump for a state visit, and the U.S. president has accepted, but the date has not been set.

There has been public opposition to Trump's visit because of his policies on immigration, climate change, NATO and other issues.

Officials have repeatedly said planning for the visit will go forward.

---

11:50 a.m.

Queen Elizabeth II has outlined legislative agenda dominated by preparation for Britain's departure from the European Union.

The speech was brief - a reflection of Prime Minister Theresa May's diminished power following a disastrous snap election in which she lost her majority

The queen is carrying on with royal duties despite the announcement that her husband, Prince Philip, has been hospitalized. Prince Charles accompanied her for the speech.

Buckingham Palace said that Philip, 96, was admitted a hospital as a precaution for treatment of an infection.

---

11:00 a.m.

Queen Elizabeth II will outline the government's legislative program with far less pageantry than usual Wednesday in a speech expected to be dominated by a discussion of Britain's plans for leaving the European Union.

The speech comes after May lost her majority in a snap election earlier this month, leaving her to head a minority government with no deal so far to insure that the government can deliver on its agenda. Normally this speech repeats key legislative promises made during the election campaign, but May is expected to omit the most controversial items of her election manifesto because they were rejected by a majority of voters.

---

9:00 a.m.

Queen Elizabeth II will outline the government's legislative program with far less pageantry than usual Wednesday in a speech expected to be dominated by a discussion of Britain's plans for leaving the European Union.

The program set out in the so-called Queen's Speech at the state opening of Parliament will include "a number of bills" intended to make Brexit successful, according to Prime Minister Theresa May's office. While the Queen reads the speech to lawmakers, it is written by the prime minister and her staff. May is promising a government "that consults and listens."

"The election result was not the one I hoped for, but this government will respond with humility and resolve to the message the electorate sent," May said in a statement. "We will work hard every day to gain the trust and confidence of the British people, making their priorities our priorities."