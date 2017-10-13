Puppy dies after being beaten, stabbed and left in suitcase
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. -- A pit bull puppy that was beaten, stabbed and stuffed into a suitcase in Florida has died.
The Hollywood Police Department said Friday on Twitter that the puppy recently named Ollie died at an animal hospital Thursday night from multiple severe injuries. Hospital administrators say Ollie's story prompted an outpouring of support and emotion from across South Florida.
The puppy was found Tuesday after officers traced its cries to a blue suitcase that was left behind an abandoned building. Inside, they found the bloody dog with deep cuts on his head and body.
Investigators are asking anyone who might have information about the abused puppy to contact Hollywood police.
It's w/a heavy heart we share this from the VCA Hollywood Animal Hospital. If u have info call HPD 954-967-4411. YOU CAN REMAIN ANONYMOUS. pic.twitter.com/jyMIQHPMeJ— HollywoodFL Police (@HollywoodFLPD) October 13, 2017
