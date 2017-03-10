

CTVNews.ca Staff





When Robert E. Kelly was booked to speak about the impeachment of South Korea’s president on BBC World News, the political scientist likely didn’t expect his appearance to go viral.

This guest managed to keep his composure when his children interrupted his live @BBCWorld TV interview pic.twitter.com/3x5tgsVR8R — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 10, 2017

While the associate professor of international relations at South Korea’s Pusan National University was being interviewed via video link, a bespectacled child came prancing into the room. Eyes on the camera, Kelly attempted to push the child away without interrupting the interview. That’s when another child, this one in a walker, came speedily wheeling through the door.

Kelly’s wife frantically rushed after their children, crouching low in a failed attempt to stay off-camera.

“Pardon me,” Kelly said, eyes downcast as his wife struggled to pull the kids out of the room. “My apologies.”

When later asked by a BBC News producer via Twitter if he could share the clip, Kelly responded, “Is this kinda thing that goes ‘viral’ and gets weird?”

@David_Waddell What would that mean, please? Re-broadcasting it on BBC TV, or just here on Twitter? Is this kinda thing that goes 'viral' and gets weird? — Robert E Kelly (@Robert_E_Kelly) March 10, 2017

Yes, professor -- it is.

A clip of the videobomb interruption, posted to Facebook by BBC Newsbeat Friday morning, had been viewed more than 42 million times by Friday night.