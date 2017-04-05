

CTVNews.ca Staff





A high school principal in Kansas resigned this week after a tenacious group of student journalists investigated her job qualifications and found that they didn’t appear to add up.

In an interview with CTV News Channel on Wednesday, the high school newspaper’s co-editor-in-chief said it began when she was commissioned to write a profile on Amy Robertson, who was hired in March as principal of Pittsburg High School in southeastern Kansas.

Maddie Baden interviewed Robertson about the new job, but things started becoming suspicious when she dug a little deeper.

“Whenever I looked her up, I found these articles that said that she had violated KHDA regulations at her school in Dubai, where she was currently at,” Baden told CTV News Channel. “And so that kind of raised some red flags and (made me wonder) what’s going on with her?”

Other student journalists at the Booster Redux school paper joined the investigation. The more they researched, the more questions were raised.

For instance, Robertson said she got her masters and doctorates degrees from Corllins University years ago. But when the students tried to access the school’s website, it didn’t work, and further research turned up articles claiming that the school was a credit mill.

“So that is what kind of sparked our interest to dig a little bit deeper and just see what was going on with her,” Baden said.

The students eventually confronted their new principal in a Skype interview, where they asked her to clarify her university experience. According to Baden, Robertson insisted that she got her education at Corllins.

The school newspaper eventually published a story that questioned their principal’s credentials. On Tuesday, Robertson resigned.

“In light of the issues that arose, Dr. Robertson felt it was in the best interest of the district to resign her position,” Pittsburg Community Schools said in a statement. “The Board has agreed to accept her resignation.”

According to a report in the Kansas City Star, Robertson stood behind her education and said her three degrees “have been authenticated by the U.S. government.” She did not respond directly to the students’ questions about her education, she said, “because their concerns are not based on facts.”

Baden said Robertson’s resignation came as a surprise, and that the students only suspected that their investigation might result in a deeper review of hiring practices by the school board.

“We were just wondering, if we caught this, how come the leaders of our district didn’t catch it?”

The students’ journalistic persistence and hard work has since received widespread praise online.

